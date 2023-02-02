Governor lauds Coast Guard role in protecting country

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 02 2023, 23:01 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2023, 06:09 ist
Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot takes part in the 47th Indian Coast Guard's Raising Day event at Indian Coast Guard headquarters in Mangaluru on Thursday. Karnataka Coast Guard Commander Praveen Kumar Mishra and Coast Guard Region (West) Commander. Credit: Special Arrangement

Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot took part in the 47th Indian Coast Guard's (ICG) Raising Day event at the ICG headquarters in Panambur on Thursday.

Operational demonstrations by the ICG personnel, including search and rescue (SAR), anti-poaching and medical evacuation using choppers and ships were conducted in the Arabian Sea.

Gehlot, addressing the gathering, said, "Over the past two decades, there has been a significant rise in maritime trade and commerce, which reflects in the growth of the Indian economy."

He emphasised the role of the Indian Coast Guard in protecting the nation's maritime frontiers.

He mentioned that protection, relief, and rescue activities were carried out along 7,500 kilometres of the nation's coastline by the Indian Coast Guard, one of the largest in the world.

The governor lauded the efficiency of the Indian Coast Guard and its commitment. He encouraged the ICG to continue working towards making the country 'Vishwa Guru'.

Karnataka Coast Guard Commander Praveen Kumar Mishra briefed the Governor about major infrastructure projects which are being taken up towards strengthening ICG.

Coast Guard Region (West) Commander Inspector General M V Baadkar was present.

Ananya Shetty, a visitor, said that she is attending the Coast Guard operations for the first time and it is a thrilling experience.

Rescuing people during fire accidents in the sea and also curbing illegal activities, were demonstrated. 

