Gusty wind uproots trees in DK, Kasargod

Heavy rain lashed different parts of Dakshina Kannada in the early hours of Monday and many trees were uprooted in the gusty wind.

The rain, coupled with gusty wind, uprooted a huge tree at Mallara on the Harihara-Nadugallu Road near Subrahmanya and disrupted the movement of vehicles for more than an hour in the morning. The residents later cleared the tree to facilitate the movement of vehicles.

A poultry farm was razed at Patharppady in Kolandu village of Vittal. The poultry farm belongs to Nithyananda Shetty, who has estimated the total loss at Rs 5 lakh, following the incident.

Three children suffered injuries after branch of a tree fell on a house at Karvel in Nekkilady Gram Panchayat in Uppinangady. The house belongs to Mohammed Kunhi. The injured are Azmal (10), Rishan (8) and Azmiya (18).

Kasargod

The heavy wind also caused extensive damage in Mulleriya and Badiadka.

The roof of the house belonging to Ayesha was damaged when a tree fell on it at Mookampare in Badiadka. A tree fell on the electric wires at Gauriadka near Mulleriya and disrupted power supply.