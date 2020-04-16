Hairdressers face a tough time due to lockdown

As the salons have been closed due to the lockdown, thousands of hairdressers belonging to Savita community are left to fend for themselves, as their only source of income has been hit.

Savita association office-bearers said that many barbers have been finding it difficult to make ends meet and have urged the government to relax rules to provide relief to hairdressers.

The district administration has ordered for the closure of salons and beauty parlours as there is a risk of the infection spreading. As per the figures provided by the Zilla Savita Samaja, there are more than 500 salons and about 2,000 people are hairdressers by profession. They have been carrying out the job on a hereditary basis.

The salons and beauty parlours are closed from the last 25 days. As there is no income, the barbers are unable to pay their loans, said Savita Samaja President U N Jagadish Bhandary.

On the other hand, people to have been troubled, as the salons are closed. Ailing senior citizens and others who require a haircut and shave are affected. Some people have been managing by cropping their hair with the help of trimmers.

