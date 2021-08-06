Heavy rain, gusty wind in Kodagu

Kodagu district received heavy rainfall on Thursday night. The downpour was coupled with strong wind, causing trees to fall.
The rain which took a break till Friday morning continued heavily in the afternoon.
The water level in the rivers has risen again.
Madikeri received 9 cm of rain, Shantalli got 8 cm and Bhagamandala recorded 6 cm rainfall, during the last 24 hours as of 8.30 am on Friday.
The water level in Harangi reservoir touched 2,855.12 feet, while the maximum level of the dam is 2,859 feet. The inflow of water on Thursday was 7,487 cusecs and the outflow was 9,081 cusecs.
