Heavy rain: Holiday for schools, colleges

With heavy rain lashing Malnad areas in Chikkamagaluru district, the district administration has declared holiday for schools and PU colleges in Chikkamagaluru, Mudigere, Koppa, Sringeri and N R Pura taluks.

The rivers and rivulets are in spate in the district. As a precautionary measure, a holiday has been declared for educational institutions, said Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Kumar.

Kalasa received 140 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. Schools in Mudigere, Koppa, N R Pura and Sringeri taluks had declared holiday on Tuesday.

River Bhadra has reached a dangerous level at Kalasa and flowed on the road at Hebbole on Kalasa-Horanadu Road and disrupted the movement of vehicles for two hours. There was one foot water on the road.

A few tourists tried to click selfies on the flooded road, which was prevented by police.

Kudremukh, Marasanige, Hirebail, Hemmakki, Halluvalli, Balehole, K Kelagoory experienced good shower. Water flowed on Kalasa-Horanadu, Kalasa-Kudremukh, Kalasa-Kottigehara and Kalasa-Balehole roads.

Rain in Kadur taluk brought relief to the farmers who were reeling under a drought-like situation.

The rain has helped to save ragi, cotton and onion that were sown in the taluk. Kasaba hobli, Panchanahalli, Singatagere, Yagati and Sakharayapattana hobli experienced rain.

Rivers in spate

Following heavy rain in Sringeri taluk, rivers, rivulets are in spate. The water level in Barkana, Sirimane, Soothanabbi waterfalls has increased.

Paddy fields have been inundated. With River Thunga overflowing, Snanaghatta, Sandyavandane Mantapa and Kappe Shankara Temple have been submerged in Sringeri.

Several electricity poles were uprooted in the taluk and the power supply was disrupted. A wall of a house at Welcomegate collapsed. The asbestos sheet of a house belonging to Gopalaiah flew away at Guddekoppa.

At least eight trees fell on the road from Sringeri to Jayapura. Kerekatte received the highest rainfall (212 mm) followed by Kigga-198.6 mm and Sringeri-137 mm.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham and Zilla Panchayat CEO S Ashwathi visited the flood-affected areas in the district.

Road damaged

The road caved in at Jayapura on Sringeri-Chikkamagaluru state highway and it disrupted the movement of vehicles for some time. The repair work was taken up immediately to facilitate the movement of vehicles.

With water flowing on Hullinagadde bridge on Sringeri-Kogre-Horanadu road, traffic was affected. The police had placed barricades to prevent vehicles from plying.

Tarikere and Shivani too experienced good showers. With the uprooting of trees and electricity poles, power supply was disrupted at Koppa taluk.

The stormwater drains are overflowing in the taluk. Paddy fields were inundated at Narve and looked like a track of water. If the rain continues to lash, the road from Koppa to Chikkamagaluru is likely to be cut off.