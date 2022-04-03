Heavy rain lashes Mangaluru

Heavy rain coupled with lightning and thunder lashed various parts of Mangaluru and other surrounding areas on Sunday night.
The sky remained overcast for most of the day. The rain brought some relief from the scorching heat.
Water puddles on roads, especially on the national highway and flyovers, inconvenienced vehicle users and pedestrians.
When the skies opened up suddenly in the night, citizens, especially two-wheeler riders, seemed to be caught unawares.
