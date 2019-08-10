Heavy rainfall continues to wreak havoc in DK

Heavy rain resulted in the flooding of low-lying areas across Dakshina Kannada district on Friday.

The Chelyadka bridge connecting Kunjoorupanja-Panaje in Puttur was inundated for the third time in the past five days.

As the water continued to flow on the bridge, traffic was banned in many places. A few buses were seen operating on Mani-Santyaru road. Without transportation, residents of Gummategadde, Ajjikallu, Kapikadu and Olathadka villages faced inconvenience.

Rescued

Houses of Abdul Razak at Mata, Adam and Aitha at Halegate were submerged in Nethravathi river which is in spate. Police personnel rushed to the spot and successfully evacuated families. Nearly 35 flood-affected families in Kolli of Belthangady taluk were relocated.

With the rise in the water level in River Nethravathi, low lying areas in Bantwal taluk were inundated. Traffic on road connecting Basthipadpu, B C Road-Bantwal Pete, Ajilamogaru-Uppinangady was disrupted following flooding.

Over 100 flood-hit people in Bantwal taluk were shifted to relief centres at Panemangalore. As many as 23 houses were damaged in Bantwal taluk. Hundreds of acres of arecanut plantations on the banks of River Nethravathi were destroyed.

Damage

A hanging bridge across River Nethravathi at Mugeradka in Mogru village at Bedrodi was damaged due to the rain. The bridge connects Bajathooru and Mogru villages from NH-75. Wooden logs floating along the river damaged the bridge.

A senior citizen caught in the flood at Kataje, near Neriya, was rescued on Friday. Deekayya Gowda who was grazing his cattle was caught by surprise when the water level suddenly increased.

Water reached the entrance of Sri Sahasralingeshwara Temple and Sri Mahakali Amma Temple at Uppinangady.

With the rise in the water level, a large number of devotees visited the Sri Sahasralingeshwara Temple anticipating ‘sangama’ (confluence of river Nethravathi and Kumaradhara) in front of the temple.

Bridges damaged

The swelling rivers in Belthangady taluk changed its course and inundated arecanut plantations. A footbridge connecting a temple in Kukkavu was washed away in the flood. Water entered Kakkinje village as well.

A bridge at Banjarumale was damaged and Malekudiya families lost connectivity to the main land. A bridge connecting Kajooru too was damaged.

The youth in Okkethooru rescued an ox that was getting washed away in the flood at Okkethooru in Vittal. The low-lying areas in Gurupura, Kukkudakatte, Karamogaru, Adyapadi were inundated.

Paddy fields were submerged. Water flowed on NH 169 at Kukkudakatte, Parari and flood water had reached near Kukkudakatte Sri Vaidyanatha Daivasthana.