Helpline centre launched by Someshwara TMC

DHNS
DHNS, Ullal,
  • Jul 17 2020, 19:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2020, 19:45 ist
The Covid-19 helpline centre in Someshwara TMC.

Someshwara TMC has launched a helpline centre for the benefit of Covid-19 patients residing in its jurisdiction. The doctors will advise and give guidance to the infected who are in home isolation via video call.

Someshwara TMC chief officer Vani V Alva said that 10 infected persons are in home isolation in the jurisdiction of the TMC. The TMC officials, health officials are in constant touch with them by giving them advice on health.

On Thursday, Kotekar Primary Health Centre doctor Dr Ashmiya and Dr Sharan spoke to the infected via video call. On Friday, a team of doctors from Yenepoya Hospital interacted with the patients who are in home isolation.

