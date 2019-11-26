Herd of elephants damages paddy

Standing paddy crops have been damaged by a herd of three wild elephants at Hoskere in Mudigere taluk.

A herd of elephants entered Hoskere from Sathiganahalli at 2.30 am on Tuesday and damaged paddy belonging to Mahesh and Sathish.

Though farmers who were guarding the crop burst crackers to chase the elephants, the herd continued the destruction.

Later, elephants also damaged crops owned by Harish, Kenchaiah, Chandraiah and left towards the forest.

A farmer, Nagesh, said, "The wild elephants have been damaging paddy since the transplantation of paddy seedlings. The standing paddy crops were ready for harvest. Now, I have incurred a huge loss. In the past, elephants used to run away after hearing crackers. In spite of appealing to the Forest Department to check the elephant menace, no measures have been taken so far."

The elephant menace is on the rise at Hoskere, Bhairapura, Urubage, Sathiganahalli, Hesagodu and Moolarahalli areas. Several farmers have already stopped cultivating paddy fearing the elephants.

The villagers have urged the elected representatives to chalk our a permanent programme to check the elephant menace.