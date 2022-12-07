Hindu outfit members assault male staff in jewellery showroom in Mangaluru

A male staff of a jewellery showroom was allegedly abused and assaulted by the members of Hindu organisations and parents of a young woman working in the same showroom in the Mangaluru East Police Station limits on Tuesday.

The woman from Koppa and the youth from B C Road, who reportedly belong to different faiths, were working at a jewellery showroom in Kankanady for the last 45 days.

The members of a few Hindu organisations had reportedly tipped off the girl's parents when she was found moving around with the youth. The members of the Hindu organisations, along with the girl's parents, visited the showroom and questioned the man. They later abused and created a ruckus inside the showroom, police sources added.

The police said the mother of the girl has complained against the youth for abusing her and threatening her with dire consequences.

Sulthan gold jewellery showroom owner filed a complaint against Hindu organisations for allegedly vandalising their premises while the youth has complained against Hindu organisations for assault and rioting, police added.