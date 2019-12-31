HM appeals to Muslim forums, BJP to delay CAA meets

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday appealed to Muslim organisations who were planning a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act on January 4 and BJP, who were planning Janajagruthi meet to create awareness on CAA on January 12, to postpone the programmes by eight to 10 days to ensure that normalcy is restored in Mangaluru.

Bommai told mediapersons after chairing a meeting with the members of various Muslims organisations and elected representatives of the district that both the parties had promised to consider the suggestion and take a call later. The Muslim Central Committee had planned a non-cooperation movement against CAA on January 4. Both had sought permission from the authorities to hold the meets at Nehru Maidan.

Decision on venue

The Commissioner of Police and the district administration will take a call on the venue of the meets after looking at all angles including possible inconveniences to the common man, law and order issues. Indemnity bonds will be collected from the parties who organise the protest and awareness meet. “All of us want peace and harmony in society. After December 19, no untoward incident has taken place in Dakshina Kannada district. The people have cooperated with the police and administration,” the minister said.

He said the minority community leaders, during the meeting, expressed apprehension over the arrest of innocents in connection with the violence on December 19. “The inquiry into the violence is in progress. The government will initiate strict action against those involved in violence in Mangaluru,” he said.

To queries on withholding the compensation for victims of police firing, he said the investigation into the case will be completed at the earliest. Based on it, the government will take a decision on compensation.

Bommai favoured the need for constituting peace committees at ward levels and observed that informal committees were functioning. The participants also stressed the need for bridging the gap between police and the community.