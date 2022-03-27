‘Honour govt directions on uniform while writing exams’

Deputy Leader of the Opposition and Mangalore MLA U T Khader called upon the students to honour the government directions on the uniform and write their SSLC exams.

The religious leaders have also asked the students to write their exams confidently without any pressure.

“The students should wear the uniforms prescribed by the government in government schools. They should wear the uniforms prescribed by the private schools and school development committees. No one should engage in conflict with the law. We are confident that the Supreme Court will deliver justice in the hijab case. Education is important. Everyone should support the education of female students. Even parents should emphasise on the same,” said the MLA.

He said that even the educational institutions should also create a conducive atmosphere for the students to write their exams.