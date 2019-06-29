‘Houses for calamity victims to be ready by July-end’

Housing Minister M T B Nagaraj said that the construction of houses for the natural calamity victims in Kodagu has been completed at two locations.

The work on amenities is pending and the houses will be ready for occupation by July-end.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the house construction sites at Jambooru, Karnangeri and Made here on Saturday, he said the final stage of works on the houses is in progress. In spite of the delay, the coalition government has ensured quality houses for the victims.

“Quality works have been carried out. I have inspected the houses. Using the latest technology for construction purpose delayed the process. Once the works related to basic amenities are complete, houses at Karnangeri and Madenadu will be handed over to the victims,” he added.

The minister said that problems faced by the people in rural areas cannot be understood by sitting and carrying out administration in the city.

The chief minister is undertaking village stays to understand the problems faced in the villages, which is being opposed by the opposition leaders, he alleged.

The village stay by the chief minister had been well appreciated by the people in the past, which is being continued now, he added.

The housing minister said that the strength of Coordination Committee Chairman Siddaramaiah has not declined.

“Siddaramaiah is concentrating on the development of his constituency in Badami. He has carried out good administration during the Congress tenure for five years. People in Karnataka still speak about the development work carried out by him as a chief minister,” he added.

There is no problem in the coalition government. Both Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Coordination Committee Chairman Siddaramaiah are striving for the development of the state, he added.