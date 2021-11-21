Huthari celebrated across Kodagu

Huthari festival was celebrated on Saturday night, in many parts of Kodagu district.

Women from various families came to Padi Sri Iggutappa Temple, carrying ‘Taliyakki Bolakk’.

Pongera Changappa, a senior among Kodava families, offered a special prayer on the occasion, followed by the traditional ritual of ‘Nere Kattuvudu’.

The procession, accompanied by a traditional musical band, was taken to the paddy field of the temple. Mukkati Subramani, clad in the traditional Kodava attire, performed the rituals.

New paddy was harvested from the field, as the traditional gunshots were fired in the air, with people raising the slogans ‘Poli Poliye Baa’.

Dhaanya Lakshmi puja was offered to the newly harvested paddy sheaths and later, the sheaths were distributed to people as Prasada.

Deputy Commissioner Dr B C Sateesha and his family visited the Padi Sri Iggutappa Temple and offered puja during Huthari.

The deputy commissioner offered prayers to the Lord, seeking the welfare of farmers.

Temple Management Committee chairman Bachamanda Lava Nanaiah and Parupattedar Paradanda Prince Tammaiah were present, among others.

The festival was also celebrated at Paluru Mahalingeshwata Temple, Makki Shastavu Temple and Kakkunda Kadu Venkateshwara Temple.

Members of various Kodava families in Hodduru harvested new paddy in their fields.

‘Etterata Seve’ was held at Sri Sasta Ishwara Ayyappa Temple in Hodduru near Napoklu.

The rice brought by the Chowrira family and the ‘Naivedya’ prepared by the Koodanda family was offered to Sri Shasta Ishwara Devaru.

Leader Neravanda Nanjappa, Koodanda family Pattedar in-charge Pemmaiah and others took part.

People exchanged paddy sheaths with their neighbours. Mass meals were held in the ancestral ‘Ain Mane’.

Huthari was celebrated in Kodava Samaja and Gowda Samaja in Kushalnagar.

The ‘Deva Kadiru’, paddy sheaths in the field of Ishwara Temple in Biligeri village in Somwarpet, was harvested as a part of Huthari.

The festival was also celebrated at Kodava Samaja in Virajpet town and Pudupadi Ayyappa Temple in Betoli village.