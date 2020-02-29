Hyenas, Gaur calves new attractions at Pilikula park

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 29 2020, 00:08am ist
  • updated: Feb 29 2020, 00:44am ist
Striped Hyena at Pilikula Biological Park at Moodushedde.

Pilikula Biological Park at Moodushedde has received two striped Hyenas, two Indian Guar calves and four Black Swans from Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens in Mysuru under animal exchange programme.

With the arrival of the two calves, the number of Indian Gaurs has increased to four at the Park, Park Director H J Jayaprakash Bhandary said.

The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) approved the animal exchange programme.

In return, the Park authorities have sent the two three-year old Royal Bengal Tigers, four King Cobras and two Lesser Whistling Ducks to Mysuru, Bhandary added.

Black Swans are already available for public view. While the Striped Hyenas will be shifted to its enclosure for public viewing after ascertaining that they have adjusted to the environment.

The Park will get White and Grey Rhea birds, two Swamp Deers, Oriental Darter and White Tiger from various zoos of India shortly, Bhandary added.

