I am confident of getting deputy chief minister post: Sriramulu

Health Minister B Sriramulu said, "There is no need to draw any special inference from my absence during the Cabinet expansion on Thursday.

I could not attend the programme as I was inviting the party workers and leaders in various districts for my daughter’s marriage.”

Speaking to media, he clarified that he had no reason to be disappointed with Cabinet expansion.

“The leaders in the party will manage everything. BJP does not differentiate with the leaders who have migrated from other parties,’’ Sriramulu said and added that he was confident of getting the post of deputy chief minister.

Alert on Coronavirus

The health minister stated that no case of coronavirus had been detected in Karnataka so far. Blood samples of 74 people from the state were sent for lab investigation and all the reports are negative. High alert is maintained in airports and railway stations. Precautionary measures are being undertaken in coastal districts and also in Kodagu, he added.

Sriramulu, further, said that 15 more LED mobile vehicles would be part of the Health department soon. The vehicles will pay visit to every village to create awareness about contagious diseases.

He, meanwhile, warned of initiating disciplinary action against the government doctors working in private hospitals.