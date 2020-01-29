ICG commissions third interceptor boat

The third Indian Coast Guard Interceptor Boat of Coast Guard Headquarters (Karnataka), C 448, was officially commissioned by Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar at New Mangalore Port on Wednesday.

The interceptor boat has been built by Larsen and Toubro Shipyard Limited in Surat.

Prior to commissioning of the interceptor boat, the colours were hoisted on the vessel and the ‘pennat’ was broken at the last bar of the national anthem.

Vijay Bhaskar, addressing the gathering, said that the government, through Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB), had sanctioned 160 acres of land in Kenjar for the Indian Coast Guard Academy (ICGA). The academy, which was planned in Kannur in Kerala at a total cost of Rs 1,010 crore, was shifted to Mangaluru.

“We will provide all support to the Academy to become a premier training institution in the country,” Vijay Bhaskar stressed.

‘Strengthening security’

Vijay Bhaskar said that the third interceptor boat will play a ‘definite’ role in strengthening the security along the 309 km coastline of Karnataka.

The interceptor boat will help the Coast Guard check illicit activities, including infiltration, smuggling and illicit fishing, he said and patted the Coast Guard (Headquarters) Karnataka for foiling potential threats and saving lives with its pro-active approach. The Coast Guards also came in for praise for having saved 1,000 lives during the recent floods.

“Coast Guard has, so far, conducted 14 search and rescue operations. As many as 195 lives had been saved including three medical evacuations, 18 lives had been saved during the cyclone and 180 fishing boats were guided to shelter during storms in high seas,” he added.

Vijay Bhaskar said the interceptor boat crew should discharge their duties faithfully and with courage.

Commander Coast Guard region (West) A P Badola, Coast Guard District Commander (Karnataka) S S Dasila, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh, NMPT Chairman A V Ramana, MCC Commissioner Ajith Kumar Hegde Shanady, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dr Selavamani R and Karnataka State Coastal Security Police SP Chethan were also present.