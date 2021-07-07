Illegal sand extraction: One held

Illegal sand extraction: One held

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 07 2021, 23:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2021, 23:57 ist

The Ullal police arrested a man and seized four lorries that were engaged in illegal sand extraction and transportation at Kotepura in Ullal CMC limits on Wednesday.

The arrested is Shaukath (35), a resident of Kotepura. All other accused have fled the spot.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted the raid and seized four lorries along with the sand and 2 two-wheelers. The police have booked cases against 15 people.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

illegal sand extraction
Ullal police
Kotepura
raid

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | 36 new faces inducted into PM Modi's Cabinet

In Pics | 36 new faces inducted into PM Modi's Cabinet

Union Ministers who resigned ahead of cabinet reshuffle

Union Ministers who resigned ahead of cabinet reshuffle

RIP Dilip Kumar: Do you know the actor's real name?

RIP Dilip Kumar: Do you know the actor's real name?

A look at Dilip Kumar's unreleased movies

A look at Dilip Kumar's unreleased movies

Hop on bike: Indian cities tap into Covid cycling trend

Hop on bike: Indian cities tap into Covid cycling trend

'Talibanned': Afghan pastimes under threat again

'Talibanned': Afghan pastimes under threat again

Looking back at Dhoni's cricket journey on his birthday

Looking back at Dhoni's cricket journey on his birthday

Move over Messi — Argentina has a new hero

Move over Messi — Argentina has a new hero

 