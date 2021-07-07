Illegal sand extraction: One held

The Ullal police arrested a man and seized four lorries that were engaged in illegal sand extraction and transportation at Kotepura in Ullal CMC limits on Wednesday.

The arrested is Shaukath (35), a resident of Kotepura. All other accused have fled the spot.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted the raid and seized four lorries along with the sand and 2 two-wheelers. The police have booked cases against 15 people.