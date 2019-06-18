IMA Group cheating: Woman from Udupi files complaint

A woman from Udupi has filed a complaint to Cybercrime, Economic offences and Narcotics (CEN) police station, against Mansoor Khan, IMA Group of Companies Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

In her complaint, S K Nahida from Thonse in Kemmannu had invested Rs 51,000 in the IMA Group of Companies on December 31.

The company had paid her profit of Rs 1,250 in January and Rs 1,278 in February. Later, the profit was not given to her.

She has urged the police to initiate action against the IMA Group CEO.