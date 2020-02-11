‘Inauguration of superspeciality block at Wenlock soon’

The medical super speciality block at Wenlock District Hospital is ready and is likely to be inaugurated shortly, Wenlock Hospital Superintendent and District Surgeon Dr Rajeshwari Devi H R said during the phone-in programme, organised by Prajavani at DH-PV Editorial Office in Balmatta, on Tuesday.

The hospital is looking for a partner to run the Cath lab at the block. The block is developed at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore and will have blood bank, cath lab and super speciality wings of general medicine, dermatology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology and rheumatology, she said.

The procurement of equipment like ultra sound and X ray have also been initiated. In addition, it will also have 37-bed ICU facility, Dr Rajeshwari said while responding to a caller.

Further, under Smart City Mission, funds are reserved for improving the facilities at the hospital. A surgical modular OT (operation theatre) and post operative ward will come up at a cost of Rs 35 crore, she added.

The design and planning for the surgical modular OT and post operative wards have been approved. In addition, the work on inter-connectivity, beautification and restoration of heritage building of Wenlock Hospital will also be taken up under Smart City Mission.

Replying to a query from caller Abdul Khader, Dr Rajeshwari said there was citizen help desk which functions round-the-clock and community help desk had also been opened with the help of Indian Red Cross Society to provide information to the patients.

No shortage

When caller Hameed Vittal raised the issue of shortage of medicines, she said, “All the drugs under essential and desirable lists of Karnataka State Drugs Logistics were available in Wenlock Hospital.”

“The medicines that are prescribed by doctors at Wenlock Hospital are available. If the patients get the prescription from a doctor of private hospital, then it may not be available,” Dr Rajeshwari pointed.

Don’t panic

On coronavirus scare, she said screening of the passengers was being carried out at airport and port.

The Wenlock Hospital has reserved an isolation ward to treat patients in case of an emergency. Even personal protection equipment for doctors and staff are also kept ready. Personal hygiene should be given priority as a precautionary measure.

On Down’s syndrome, Dr Rajeshwari said District Early Intervention Centre had been helping children with Down’s syndrome under the guidance of its Nodal Officer Dr U V Shenoy.

The centre’s initiatives are aimed at minimising disabilities among children from birth up to 18 years.

Further, an integrated approach with Ayush department on treating Down’s syndrome is also being taken up, she added.