Incessant rain, overflowing rivers maroon Kodagu

With Brahmagiri range receiving bountiful rainfall, River Cauvery along with other streams and rivulets continues to swell.

The famous Bhagandeshwara Temple in Bhagamandala is surrounded by water from River Cauvery. Many bridges continue to be submerged in water.

Heavy rain lashed Madikeri, Sampaje, Napoklu, Bhagamandala and Talacauvery. Over 100 houses have collapsed at Kondanger in Napoklu.

Kottammudi has been cut off from Madikeri and Moornadu due to floods. Several villages have turned into islands.

As many as eight houses have collapsed at Perooru in Ballamavati gram panchayat. At least 30 persons have taken shelter at relief centre in Ballamavati. Nearly 13 houses have collapsed at Kakkabe Marandodu and the occupants have been provided shelter at Marandodu school.

Water on bridge

As the Kakkabbe rivulet is in spate, the movement of vehicles on Napoklu-Parane road has been banned. About four-ft water was flowing on the bridge on Kolakeri-Kokeri road at Kakkabbe.

Road connectivity has been lost to Meghathalu village following a huge landslide.

Hundreds of acres of plantations and paddy fields are submerged in water at Avandooru, Appangala and Heravanadu. Even the path leading to plantations is inundated. Farmers are worried over their crops.

In the past 24 hours (till 8.30 am on Saturday), Kodagu district has received an average rainfall of 177.42 mm. Virajpet taluk has received the highest rainfall of 227.65 mm followed by Madikeri—183.95 mm and Somwarpet—120.66 mm.

Bandh-like situation

A majority of the roads leading to rural areas remained closed for traffic leading to a bandh-like situation in the district.

Some shops at Mahadevapete, Chowki, G T Circle and College Road in Madikeri town were opened and people were seen making purchases. As most of the private buses had stopped operations, there were no passengers at new private bus stand.

Power supply has remained disrupted in rural areas for the last three days. The work on repairing electricity poles is in progress. Water has flooded an industrial layout following landslide.

The NDRF, Indian Army, Fire brigade personnel, police personnel and members of various organisations are engaged in rescue operation.

The IMD has declared red alert in the district.