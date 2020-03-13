Inspection of Thokur-Bijur electrified line conducted

Inspection of Thokur-Bijur electrified line conducted

Harsha
Harsha, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 13 2020, 00:38am ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2020, 01:03am ist
Commissioner of Railway Safety, Central Circle, A K Jain (second from left wearing hat) conducted inspection of the newly electrified section between Thokur and Bijur on Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) network near Mangaluru on Thursday.

Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Central Circle, A K Jain carried out an inspection of the newly electrified line between Thokur in Dakshina Kannada and Bijur in Udupi districts under Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) network.

The KRCL had first conducted a trial run with an electric locomotive on the 105-km section on January 13 this year. Since then trial runs were being conducted before organising the mandatory statutory inspection on Thursday. KRCL Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Gupta, Regional Railway Manager-Karwar B B Nikam and other senior officials accompanied Jain during the inspection.

Nikam told mediapersons that Jain had conducted the inspection from Thokur to Bijur, examining all the facilities and infrastructure of the electrification. A speed trial was conducted with the electrical loco hauling inspection special train with speeds reaching up to 110 km per hour, the permitted speed limit on the section, he said.

Electrification of the KRCL network from the other end, between Roha and Ratnagiri
in Maharashtra too is underway. The KRCL was asked to complete the electrification of its 740-odd km route network by December 2020 deadline.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
inspection
Thokur-Bijur
electrified line
Mangaluru
Comments (+)
 