Inspection of Thokur-Bijur electrified line conducted

Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Central Circle, A K Jain carried out an inspection of the newly electrified line between Thokur in Dakshina Kannada and Bijur in Udupi districts under Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) network.

The KRCL had first conducted a trial run with an electric locomotive on the 105-km section on January 13 this year. Since then trial runs were being conducted before organising the mandatory statutory inspection on Thursday. KRCL Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Gupta, Regional Railway Manager-Karwar B B Nikam and other senior officials accompanied Jain during the inspection.

Nikam told mediapersons that Jain had conducted the inspection from Thokur to Bijur, examining all the facilities and infrastructure of the electrification. A speed trial was conducted with the electrical loco hauling inspection special train with speeds reaching up to 110 km per hour, the permitted speed limit on the section, he said.

Electrification of the KRCL network from the other end, between Roha and Ratnagiri

in Maharashtra too is underway. The KRCL was asked to complete the electrification of its 740-odd km route network by December 2020 deadline.