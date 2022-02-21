Inter-collegiate handball tourney for women begins

Inter-collegiate handball tourney for women begins

City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar at the inauguration of Mangalore University inter-collegiate handball tournament for women at University College in Mangaluru.

"Our personality can be perfect only when we balance sports and education properly," opined City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

Speaking after inaugurating Mangalore University inter-collegiate handball tournament for women at the University College Mangaluru on Monday, he said the nation-building process begins from home. This can only be achieved when sports are potentially used as a tool for personality development.

Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya said that sportsmanship is not just limited to sports but is a characteristic of a good citizen.

Deputy Director of Physical Education Dr Keshava Murthy T introduced the athletes.

On the first day, the 11 teams played in the preliminary round and four selected teams will face the other four teams in the championship round on Tuesday.

Principal D Anasuya Rai, former physical education deputy director Dr Dayakar, Sports Advisory Committee members, teachers and students were present. 

