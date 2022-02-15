Intercollegiate quiz contest on March 17

St Aloysius College will host a national-level intercollegiate quiz competition ‘AL-QUEST-2022’ at L F Rasquinha Hall of LCRI Block on the premises of the college on March 17. The competition is organised for the students of PU, UG and PG courses.

Two students from a college will make a team. Any number of teams can register from a college. Students can register using the link — http://bit.ly/ALQUEST2022

No spot registration is allowed. The last date for registration is February 28. For any queries, contact the convener, Vanaja - 9535266448 or the organising secretary, Ashlan Serrao - 7892854458.