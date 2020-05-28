INTUC condemns 'anti-labourer' moves of the govt

INTUC state Vice President Napanda Muttappa accused the Central and the state governments of implementing anti-labourer policies.

Addressing mediapersons here on Thursday, he said that even though unorganised sector comprises of 45 per cent of the population, the government has totally ignored the welfare of the labourers and has also created uncertainty in their lives by implementing dangerous policies such as increasing the working hours from 10 to 12, scrapping overtime allowance for the additional work, postponement of minimum wages to one year and permission to close down the factories with less than 300 labourers and so on. "These policies will force the labourers to come to the streets," Napanda Muttappa said.

He further alleged that the government is working towards protecting the interests of capitalists and is least bothered about the welfare of the working class.

The new regulations have been brought into effect in the states of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh where BJP is in power. "Attempts are being to implement these draconian laws in Karnataka as well. Congress party, with other organisations will fight against the move of the government".

District INTUC general secretary Govindaraj stated that the government server has been posing problems for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers in availing subsidies. They are not able to apply online as the government server is down. There are technical issues with Seva Sindhu as well. The district administration should initiate stern measures to fix the problem, he added.

INTUC district President Yatish, district INTUC youth committee President Pawan Pemmaiah were present in the press meet.