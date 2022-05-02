‘Investing in oneself provides career prospects’

The Sports Association of St Agnes College (Autonomous), Mangaluru, organized a workshop, ‘Invest in Yourself and Succeed’.

College vice-principal Sr Clera inaugurated the workshop.

Mrs Dalia D’Souza, assistant professor, Post Graduate Department of Commerce, St Agnes College, Mangaluru, and Prajna J Shetty, certified trainer in Karate, Kick Boxing and Wushu were the resource speakers.

Dalia D’Souza stressed the importance of investing in oneself which provides various opportunities to improve career prospects, builds confidence, enriches the overall personality of an individual and thus helps to maintain balance in life.

While Dalia focused on the theoretical aspect of succeeding in life through self-investment, Prajna J Shetty conducted a practical session on the basics of Karate and Kick Boxing that exposed the students to some of the aspects of self-defence.

A total of 300 students were present for the workshop.