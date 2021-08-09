JD(S) state chief stresses need for better campaigning

Even though the JD(S) and the Congress coalition government in the state had implemented many welfare measures for people, lack of massive campaigning during elections came out as a drawback, opined JD(S) state president H K Kumaraswamy.

He was speaking after inaugurating the party’s district executive committee meeting held at Vokkaligara Samudaya Bhavana in Somwarpet on Monday.

The then chief minister H D Kumaraswamy had sanctioned 800 houses each at a budget of Rs 10 lakh, to those who lost their houses during floods in 2018. Many roads were upgraded during his tenure. People could have been convinced of these achievements in an effective way, had there been better campaigning, he said.

The Central and state governments headed by the BJP are immersed in corruption. All promises by Prime Minister Narendra Modi before elections have turned out to be false. The achievement of the BJP-led state government is zero, he added.

During his chief ministerial tenure, H D Kumaraswamy had sanctioned two taluks in Kodagu to bring reforms in the administration. JD(S) workers should tell people more about these contributions, he said.

H K Kumaraswamy also alleged that the state government headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had completely neglected the Malnad region.

Not a single ministerial post has been provided to Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru and Chamarajanagara districts, he pointed out.

Kodagu in-charge B B Lingaiah said that even though the voters in the district have been supporting BJP during elections, there has been no significant achievement by the BJP in Kodagu.

There is a need for the people of Kodagu to release the district from an octopus-like BJP, he said.

JD(S) district unit president K M B Ganesh said that the BJP has been winning elections by playing the communal card. But, after coming to power, no facilities are provided to the people.

“H D Kumaraswamy should become the chief minister of Karnataka again in 2023. The leaders and the workers of the party should be prepared to make any kind of sacrifice,” he said.

JD(S) taluk president C S Nagaraju presided. District Minority Cell president Isaac Khan, district JD(S) working president Bojappa, Youth Cell president C L Vishwa, leaders Adil Pasha, Vittal Gowda, Jala Hoovaiah, JD(S) Mahila Ghataka president M A Rubeena, Backward Classes Cell president A G Vijaya, Youth Wing president Trishul and Kushalnagar taluk president Ravikumar were present.

Discontentment erupts

Displeasure among the workers erupted during the JD(S) district executive committee meeting. The workers vented their anger when the order letter on the appointment of the office-bearers of various sub-committees of the district unit was distributed.

The workers alleged that the office-bearers have been appointed without conducting any meeting at the Gram Panchayat levels. The office-bearers should be elected only after consulting the local people, they said.

As the leaders did not pay heed to the demand of the workers, there was chaos during the meeting. The members who opposed the move walked out of the meeting. The order letter was distributed to the office-bearers later.