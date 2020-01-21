‘Judicial Commission of Inquiry should probe police firing’

The firing incident needs to be probed by a Judicial Commission of Inquiry, Listening Post’s People’s Tribunal recommended in its final report released to the media on Tuesday.

The three member People’s Tribunal, led by retired judge Justice V Gopala Gowda, was constituted by The Listening Post (an initiative of the Indian Social Institute – Bangalore, the Association for Protection of Civil Right – Karnataka and the Samvidhana Haadiyalli), to report on the police firing in Mangaluru on December 19.

The observations of the imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure being unwarranted and the non-compliance of the police manual, among others, were mentioned in the interim report that was released by the Tribunal in Mangaluru.