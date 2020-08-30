Kadur MLA Belli Prakash tests positive for Covid-19

Kadur MLA Belli Prakash has been tested positive for Covid-19. He said "I have been tested positive for Covid infection and I am asymptomatic. I have been admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru for treatment."
It may be recalled that Minister C T Ravi, MLCs M K Pranesh and S L Bhoje Gowda who had tested positive for Covid-19 infection in Chikkamagaluru district in the past and have already recovered from the infection.
