Kannadigas in Saudi launch campaign, demand flights

Kannadigas stranded in Saudi Arabia have resorted to Twitter campaign demanding flights to return to their homeland since Monday evening.

The Centre’s stepmotherly attitude towards Kannadigas stranded in the Gulf countries in general and Saudi Arabia in particular had forced Kannadigas to again opt for the Twitter campaign. Trend Setters India, which had initiated the campaign, urged Kannadigas around the world to exert pressure on the officials concerned through Twitter.

Even though the government of India had launched the Vande Bharat Mission for the repatriation of Indians stranded across the world, only a few flights were operated from Saudi Arabia to Karnataka.

Thousands of Kannadigas, including pregnant women, elderly citizens, those in need of emergency medical care and those who had lost jobs, are still waiting for flights from Saudi Arabia to return to their homes.

"The #NRI Kannadigas are badly in need of assistance from Government of Karnataka. @CMofKarnataka must understand their conditions and extend wholehearted support to them,” a tweet declared.