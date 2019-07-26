Kargil Vijay Diwas observed in the land of soldiers

Vishwa Hindu Parishat and Bajrang Dal observed Kargil Vijay Diwas on Friday. Floral tributes were offered at the war memorial in Madikeri Main Road.

Subedar Major (retd) B N Anand, Soldier’s Welfare and Rehabilitation Department officer Geetha M Shetty and ex-servicemen association president O S Chingappa also participated in the event.

Geetha M Shetty said that 527 soldiers of India were martyred in the Kargil war. “We should not forget the sacrifices of our brave martyrs, and it is our duty to honour our soldiers,” she added.

Leader Chi Na Somesh said that there were more than 14 soldiers from Karnataka, who laid down during the Kargil war. Pemmanda D Kaverappa of Virajpet and S K Medappa of Somwarpet were among the martyrs.

O S Chingappa said that Indian Army is a hallmark of bravery. Vishwa Hindu Parishat district committee General Secretary D Narasimha was present.

Volunteers paid tributes to the brave soldiers by donating blood in Ashwini Hospital. Pediatrician Dr B C Navin Kumar said that more number of youth should come forward to donate blood.