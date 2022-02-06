Karnataka Beary academy chief gets threat call

Karnataka Beary Sahithya Academy president Rahim Ucchil who supported the government on the row over Hijab received threat calls.
Rahim Uchil in a complaint to Mangaluru South Police said that he had received a call from an unknown number, with the caller not only abusing him but also issuing a threat to him.
“The police are investigating. I am not scared by such threat calls,” he told reporters on Saturday.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Indian scientists design 'all-in-one' Covid vaccine
In Pics | RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Her life in rare photos
Not everyone is male or female
When Lata Mangeshkar stopped singing with Kishore Da
Covid-19 tests made Indians Rs 74K cr poorer in 2 years
RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Indian cinema's 'Queen of Melody'
DH Toon | Prejudice shrouded in a headscarf
Camilla should become Queen Consort: Queen Elizabeth II
Krishna Janmabhoomi: Will BJP’s temple trick work?
Battle for UP’s Jatland & badland