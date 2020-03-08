Kayaking, mountaineering part of Mission Subhadra

Mission Subhadra project has been implemented to help women to achieve success in adventure sports, said Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports C T Ravi.

He said that Mission Subhadra scheme has been launched on the day of Women's Day. As a part of Mission Subhadra, three programmes have been organised on a pilot basis.

In Chikkamagaluru, 150-km long Kayaking in River Bhadra, mountaineering to 3,122 feet high Madhugiri Betta in Tumakuru and finding an alternative route of expedition to Jog Falls in Shivamogga are organised.

Kayaking will commence near Hebbale Bridge in Mudigere taluk on March 9. As many as 16 women will participate in kayaking from 6 am to 11 am.

After two days of rest, mountaineering to Madhugiri Betta will commence. Along with kayaking and expedition, cleanliness drive will also be taken up, he added.

Actor Rekha Prasad, adventure sports lovers Archana Jadav and Vatsala M N will lead the pilot programmes.

The woman selected in adventure sports from Chikkamagaluru, the staff of General Thimayya National Academy Of Adventure and Chethana institute members will assist in the programme.