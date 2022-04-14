Khader urges govt to release compensation for Santosh's family

Deputy Leader of Congress Legislative Party in the Legislative Assembly and MLA U T Khader demanded the resignation of Minister K S Eshwarappa and urged the government to release compensation to Santosh Patil’s family.

Khader told reporters at Congress Bhavan on Thursday that people are realising the difference between Congress and BJP’s administration.

When K J George’s name was mentioned in the DySP Ganapathy case, George had resigned and the case was handed over to the CBI.

It was the then opposition leader Eshwarappa and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel who protested fiercely back then, Khader recollected.

“Why has the BJP government not revealed the CBI’s report in the Paresh Mesta case? he sought to know.

Former MLA Abhayachandra Jain and District Youth Congress president Luqman Bantwal among others were present.