Khader urges govt to take stern action against provocative posts on social media

Mangalore MLA and Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly U T Khader urged the state government and police to take strict action against those who post derogatory, provocative messages on social media and create confusion and fear in the society.

Coming down heavily on the Whatsapp group in the name of ‘Muslim Defence Force (MDF)’ issuing a warning to burkha clad girls engaged in ‘indecent behaviour’ in malls of dire consequences, he said, “No one has the right to issue such statements. The women and girls have parents and religious leaders to guide them on behaviour. Issuing warnings by sitting somewhere without showcasing the real identity through posts on social media aims at creating confusion in society. The state government should act strictly against communal organisations that are engaged in disrupting peace and harmony in society. Negligence on the part of the government in acting against such posts is nothing but betraying the people and society.”

When the district in-charge minister is silent on such provocative posts, it makes one doubt whether such groups have support from the government, he added.

He also demanded that Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s statement that the ‘going rate is Rs 2,500 crore for a chief minister and Rs 100 crore for a minister’ should be probed.

“When Congress leader Priyank Kharge spoke on whatever was available in the public domain with regard to the PSI recruitment scam, he was served notices by the investigation agency. Now, whom will the BJP government serve notice for Yatnal’s statement?” he asked.

The BJP-led government has failed to live upto the expectations of the people. To hide their failures, the BJP is chalking out an agenda to create confusion in society by raking up emotional issues. People should not fall to such emotional issues and provocative statements and should give a suitable reply when the time comes, he said.

On former minister Pramod Madhwaraj joining the BJP, Khader said that Madhwaraj had not openly issued any statement on the same.

“The BJP is inviting many to join the party with a fear that the Congress will come to power. It shows their (BJP) weakness,” he added.