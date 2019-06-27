Kodagu DC bans use of toilet near open well

The district administration has imposed a stay on the usage of a toilet built at Kannandabane by the City Municipal Council in Madikeri in an unscientific way.

The timely decision by the district administration has provided relief to the residents in the locality.

The toilet was built very close to an open well in an unscientific way. The water from the same well was being distributed to the people in the nearby villages.

The construction was carried out in spite of people’s protests. The people and the elected members had condemned the unscientific move by the City Municipal Council and had also claimed that there are high chances of the water in the well getting contaminated.

As per the directions by the deputy commissioner, the project director has conducted an inspection and concluded that the toilet should not be let out for usage.

City Municipal Council former member K G Peter had also submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner in this regard.

Chummi Devaiah, former member of the City Municipal Council, condemned the move of the Municipality. He also urged the district administration to initiate disciplinary action against the erring officials.

The Bar association too had opposed the construction of the toilet.

It was also decided in the monthly meeting of the City Municipality to drop the project. But, the officials got the toilet constructed when the term of members has ended.