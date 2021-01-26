Kodagu district literary convention on Jan 29, 30

Kannada Sahitya Parishat will organise the district-level Kannada literary convention and the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Kannada Sahitya Parishat on January 29 and 30, said Kannada Sahitya Parishat district president Lokesh Sagar.

Addressing reporters here on Monday, he said that litterateur Mandepanda Geetha Mandanna will preside over the literary convention.

The programme will be held at Rao Bahaddur Muttanna stage in C S Venkappaiah auditorium. The welcome arch is named after D J Padmanabha.

Madikeri tahsildar Mahesh will hoist the National flag and CMC commissioner Ramdas will hoist the state flag on January 29, he said.

Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra will flag-off a procession of the convention president at the main road on the day at 9 am.

Madikeri Taluk Panchayat president Shobha Mohan will inaugurate the book exhibition and other stalls.

Various sessions will be held on January 30.

Young poets meet will be held at Kavya Kaveri Vedike at Brahmagiri auditorium.

Senior litterateur Jaraganahalli Shivashankar will inaugurate. Thirty poets will take part.

DCC Bank chairman Bond Ganapathy will inaugurate the cultural programmes. As many as 24 achievers from various fields and corona warriors will be felicitated on the occasion, said Lokesh Sagar.

Kannada Sahitya Parishat honourary secretary Koodakandi Dayananda, director Kodi Chandrashekhar and Madikeri taluk Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Kudekal Santhosh were present.