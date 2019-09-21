Kodagu Police Facebook page unveiled

The judgement in civil and criminal cases vary. It is not right to make the court, police and advocates responsible for varied judgement, said Principal District and Sessions Court Judge Veerappa Veerabhadrappa Mallapura.

Speaking at a legal awareness workshop organised by the Police Department at Medical College Institute’s Hall on the outskirts of Madikeri on Saturday, he said, “The police should submit strong evidence while filing a charge-sheet to the court. In addition, the public prosecutor should furnish information and work to provide justice to the victims.”

The police should mandatorily appear before the court during the hearing. On several occasions, the police do not appear before the court, he lamented.

Unveiling the Facebook page of Kodagu Police, Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said the district administration and the police discuss when they encounter any administrative issues. The police personnel should be alert round the clock.”

Several land disputes related to the revenue department are registered. There is a need for a one-day training for the revenue, police and Panchayat Raj Department officials to dispose of such cases.

Superintendent of Police Dr Suman D Pennekar said, “A workshop has been organised to update information on how to conduct an investigation, what procedures to be followed for invoking the Goonda Act and so on.”

Public Prosector Narayana was felicitated on the occasion.