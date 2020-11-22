Kodlipete police quarters crying for attention

The police quarters at Kodlipete, constructed 40 to 50 years ago, have not seen any repairs so far.

Owing to the poor condition of the housing facilities, some personnel are cooking food in the cell of the station itself during the night.

The Kodlipete outpost has one ASI, one head constable and three police constables.

The proposal to upgrade the outpost has been lying in cold storage for the last several years.

A total of 24 villages come under the jurisdiction of the outpost, where illegal activities like tree felling, timber theft and illegal sand extraction have been occurring frequently.

The residents have been demanding the upgrading of the police station and police quarters, said the villagers.

The outpost building is also in dilapidated condition along with the police quarters. Owing to the failure to take up repair works, the quarters are crying for attention.

Weeds have grown all over the surroundings of the quarters and have become a den for small animals.

After being unable to stay in the quarters, the police personnel are staying in rented houses. A few cook in the station cell during the night.

The outpost is built on 1.74 acres of land. Though the land can be used for constructing a full-fledged quarter and a police station, no measures have been taken so far, alleged the residents.

The villagers have urged the superintendent of police to upgrade the outpost and provide basic housing facilities to the staff of the police outpost.

The previous superintendent of police, Suman D Pennekar, had said that the government had given approval for the construction of quarters for the staff of Kodlipete outpost.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Kodlipete unit secretary D R Vedakumar said that it is a tragedy that elected representatives failed to turn their eye towards Kodlipete.

At least the quarters should be constructed for the personnel to live, he added.