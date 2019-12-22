KSRTC bus to Bababudanswamy Dargah from today

KSRTC will operate buses to Sri Gurudattatreya Bababudanswamy Dargah in Chikkamagaluru from December 23.

District In-charge Minister C T Ravi will flag off the bus at KSRTC bus stand at 7 am. There will be four trips in a day.

An officer from the KSRTC Chikkamagaluru division said, “The bus has 38 seats. Many people have been demanding bus services to the hilly ranges for the last several years.”

The bus will leave Chikkamagaluru at 7 am and will reach Sri Gurudattatreya Bababudanswamy Dargah at 8 am. In the return journey, the bus will leave at 8.30 am and reach Chikkamagaluru at 9.30 am.

The bus will also leave Chikkamagaluru at 10 am, 1 pm and 4 pm. In the return journey, the bus will leave at 11.30 am, 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm.