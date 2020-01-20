Lack of buses inconvenience devotees visiting Talacauvery

Devotees and local villagers bound for Talacauvery are inconvenienced due to lack of bus service. The villagers have urged the KSRTC to introduce frequent bus service to Talacauvery.

Hundreds of devotees visit Talacauvery, the birthplace of River Cauvery daily. But there is no bus facility from Bhagamandala. A private bus and KSRTC bus leaves for Talacauvery between 7.30 am and 8.30 am. There is no bus service later in the noon, alleged villagers.

Hundreds of villagers and students who travel from Bhagamandala to Talacauvery and Talacauvery to Bhagamandala are inconvenienced without the bus service. The bus service was suspended last monsoon and was never restarted. The private bus owners cite the reason of loss incurred by them for failing to restart the bus service, said the villagers.

The KSRTC has not cited any reason for stopping the bus service.

ZP member Kavitha Prabhakar has appealed to the elected representatives and KSRTC manager to restart the bus service. However, no action has been initiated so far.

All the devotees cannot hire a vehicle to reach Talacauvery. Devotees depend on jeeps and autorickshaws from Bhagamandala to travel to Talacauvery, said local resident Aravind.

He urged the KSRTC to restart the bus service immediately.

A devotee on condition of anonymity said, “KSRTC has introduced several bus services to places of worship across the state. However, it has done an injustice by not introducing frequent bus services to Talacauvery, the birthplace of Cauvery, the lifeline of crores of people in Karnataka.”