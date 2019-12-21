Legal fight will be carried out against CAA: Okkuta

There is a conspiracy to divide the secular society by creating a rift in the country. A legal fight will be carried out against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), said Jatyatheetha Okkuta.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, PFI district President Amin Mohisin said, “The centre is following anti-people policies through demonetisation, GST and now with CAA. The National Register of Citizens of India (NRC) is also against the Constitution. BJP is planning to have an upper hand in the political sphere through the CAA’’.

Citizenship should be accorded to all. By keeping aside one community from the CAA, the government is not following the principles of the Constitution. Atrocities are committed on those who protest against the Central government. The government should withdraw the CAA, he demanded.

Communist Party of India (Red Star) State Committee member B S Nirvanappa said instead of listening to the woes of the people, the government was showing dictatorship attitude. The police are puppets in the hands of a political party.

He said a mega convention would be organised opposing the CAA in the district shortly.

SDPI district President Aboobakkar urged the state government to announce a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the families of the deceased in the police firing in Mangaluru.

Muslim Jamat Okkuta Working President Khasim said in spite of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa directing the police to maintain peace, the police lathi-charged and fired at the protesters.