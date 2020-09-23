LHH road renamed after Mulki Sunder Ram Shetty

The Light House Hill road or Bavutagudde road was officially renamed as Mulki Sunder Ram Shetty Road on Wednesday.

The renaming of the road was an honour to a banker from Mulki who had served as the Chairman of Vijaya Bank (now Bank of Baroda) from 1962 to 1978 and worked towards the growth of the bank.

The stretch of the road between Ambedkar Circle to Catholic Club via Light House Hill will henceforth be known as ‘Mulki Sunder Ram Shetty Road’, said Mayor Diwakar after unveiling the board of the new road.

After the inauguration, guests released balloons and took out a march on Mulki Sunder Ram Shetty Road till Ambedkar Circle.

Founder chairman of International Bunts Welfare Trust Sadananda Shetty, president of district Bunts Nadavara Mathr Sangha Ajith Kumar Maladi, BJP district unit president Sudharshan Moodbidri and others were present.

The proposal on renaming the road was first mooted by Vijaya Bank Workers’ Association Organisation.

The state government had given its nod to name the road after Mulki Sunder Ram Shetty in its order on May 24, 2017. However, when the issue of renaming the road turned into a controversy due to objections, the government had issued another order on July 1, 2017, to maintain the status quo.

Later the High Court, after hearing various petitions, had directed the state government on April 11, 2019, to take an appropriate decision. Accordingly, the state government has given its approval to rename the road after Mulki Sunder Ram Shetty.