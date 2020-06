Lions Club Mangalure, Aspinwall and Company limited, Kulshekar constructed and handed over two toilets, four urinals and three washbasins with a total cost of Rs 2.8 lakh to the Government Higher Primary School in Marakada.

Lions Club Mangaluru President M Shekhar Pujari, District Governor (317D) Ronald Gomes, school headmistress Nethravathi, among others were present.