Lockdown: Konaje GP prez serves food for needy

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 24 2020, 23:14 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2020, 23:41 ist
Konaje Gram Panchayat President Nazar Shah hands over food packets to the needy.

To ensure that no one remains without food due to the lockdown, Konaje Gram Panchayat President Nazar Shah has decided to serve food for the needy till March 31. 

Realising that people will find it difficult to get food in the time of lockdown, Nazar Shah has sent a message on social media and swung into action.

On Tuesday, rice, sambar, palya and happala were served to 19 people on Tuesday, Nazar Shah told DH.

‘I have purchased one quintal rice and required items for serving food for the needy. My wife Nazeema is supporting me. A few have sent me a message seeking food in the night. This service will continue till March 31.”

Similarly, Konaje Durga Friends too have swung into action and has decided to serve food for needy.

