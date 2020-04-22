Lockdown puts a break on alcohol consumption

B J Dhanyaprasad
  • Apr 22 2020, 19:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2020, 20:23 ist
The lockdown announced to check the spread of Covid-19 has put a break on the consumption of alcohol.

Many alcoholics have moved away from consumption without its availability.

"We were working in coffee estates. After working hard throughout the day, both my husband and I used to have alcohol before going for sleep. Alcohol is not available after the announcement of the lockdown,” said Rathna Bai, a labourer.

“Initially, we were finding it difficult to get sleep without alcohol. Now, we have adjusted to it. Now, I am thinking why should we spend our earning for the purchase of alcohol?" she said.

Inspite of the closure of liquor outlets, liquor is sold in the black market. However, we are unable to buy it owing to its exorbitant price, Rathna said.

"Alcohol consumption had become a part of life amid the family problems. I was treated in a de-addiction centre for a week. There is no question of drinking alcohol without its availability. I have vowed not to consume alcohol henceforth," Thippeswamy, a construction worker, said.

The lockdown might have put a break to the alcohol consumption. However, one can not be sure that they will not go for liquor outlets once the lockdown is lifted, said a coordinator of a de-addiction camp, organised by SKDRDP.

"For the last 25 days, we have not been receiving calls pertaining to alcohol addiction. Many might have stopped liquor consumption following the lockdown," said Nandakishor, counsellor, Shakti De-Addiction Centre in Chikkamagaluru.

