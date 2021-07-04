Lockdown to continue in Kodagu, shopping time extended

Kodagu will not go for an unlock as the Covid-19 positivity rate has not come down in the district.

Kodagu is the only district that will be still under lockdown even as unlock 3.0 has been brought into effect in the rest of the districts in Karnataka.

Six villages in Somwarpet have been declared as the containment zones and the health minister himself has ordered the officials to closely monitor the situation.

On Saturday, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had stated that the deputy commissioner can use her discretion in relaxing the lockdown rules, according to the positivity rate. However, the unlocking will not be done till the next week.

Purchasing time extended

However, people are allowed to purchase essential items on five days of the week. Earlier, purchasing was allowed only on three days. The relaxation will be in place from July 5 to 19.

Standalone milk booths, vegetable and fruit stalls, grocery shops, stalls selling agricultural equipment, warehouses, fish and meat stalls and Hopcoms stalls can remain open from Monday to Friday between 6 am and 2 pm.

The farmers who purchase fertilisers may transport the same from the shop to their place, on the same day. They must retain the bill with them during transportation.

Shops selling items required for the rainy season, such as raincoats, umbrellas tarpaulins, cloth and footwear, may open from Monday to Friday during the prescribed time. Fair price shops will also remain open.

Customers can carry parcels from hotels and restaurants. The hotels and restaurants may provide door delivery service between 6 am and 8 pm. Liquor can be purchased five days a week.

Vehicles entering the district will be inspected at the check posts and the details of the people will be noted. People coming from other districts should compulsorily undergo 14 days of home quarantine.

People coming from Kerala should compulsorily have the Covid-19 negative certificate (RT-PCR) for the last 72 hours.

Night curfew will be in place between 9 pm to 6 am. The weekend curfew will be effective from Friday 9 pm to Monday 6 am. During this period, no other activities except medical services, emergencies and goods transportation. No activities are allowed in the containment zones, said Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal.