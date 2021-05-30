Lockdown: Vegetable growers in distress due to lack of demand

The farmers who have faced problems following the natural calamities, flood and Covid-19 lockdown last year are once again facing inconvenience following the lockdown.

To control Covid-19 effectively, the state government has placed restrictions on marriage, temple fairs and other religious programmes. Further, hotels have also remained closed. This has led to a decline in demand for fruits, flowers and vegetables.

Farmers had cultivated cabbage, cauliflower, tomato, tapioca, chilli and other vegetables on acres of land at Hebbale, Torenoor Aluvara, Siddalingapura, Madalapura, Seegehosooru, Koodige, Hudugooru and surrounding areas.

It has now become a challenging task for the farmers to sell these products. Owing to the lockdown, farmers have left the produce in the field without harvesting it.

With the spread of Covid-19, the authorities have banned weekly shandy in villages. As a result, farmers who were eking out a living by selling the produce in the shandy are inconvenienced.

Without a means of transport, farmers are unable to transport vegetables cultivated by them to the district and taluk headquarters.

Farmers alleged that agriculture and horticulture department officials are least bothered. They should have helped the farmers in marketing the produce.

Premkumar, a progressive farmer from Aluvara, said, “Farmers are not getting a suitable price for the produce. I had cultivated chilli on five acres of land. Now, the harvest is ready but I am unable to sell it. None of the traders is approaching us to purchase it. The government should protect the interest of the farmers.”

Nagesh, a farmer from Seegehosur, said, “I had cultivated cabbage on two acres of land and was expecting good income. Owing to the lockdown, the price has crashed. I have left the crop in the field. There is no one to solve our problems.”

T B Jagadish, farmer leader, said, “The farmers are in distress following the lockdown. The crops cultivated by them are left in the field as there is no demand. The farmers are finding it difficult to eke out a living. The government should announce compensation of Rs 10,000 per acre.”