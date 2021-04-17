Lorry owners warn suspension of movement in Kodagu

The Lorry Owners and Drivers' Association has given an ultimatum of 10 days to the government to issue permits for the movement of lorries.
If no permits are given, all the movement of lorries will be suspended across the district and protest will be staged, warned association president Samad.
He said there are 200 to 250 lorries and mini lorries in Kodagu district. A majority of the mini lorries are engaged in the transportation of construction materials.
Thousands of families are dependent on the transportation of construction materials for a living. However, the decision of the government not to give permission for stone quarrying has affected the livelihood of the lorry drivers, he told reporters.
Owing to the suspension of quarrying activities, there is a shortage of gravel, M-sand and boulders for the construction works, he said.
More young people hit by Covid as cases rise in India
Funeral procession begins for Prince Philip
Living with OCD in a post-Covid world
Living with OCD in a post-Covid world
DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'
DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'
Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy
Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy
Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS
Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS