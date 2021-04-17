Lorry owners warn suspension of movement in Kodagu

The Lorry Owners and Drivers' Association has given an ultimatum of 10 days to the government to issue permits for the movement of lorries.

If no permits are given, all the movement of lorries will be suspended across the district and protest will be staged, warned association president Samad.

He said there are 200 to 250 lorries and mini lorries in Kodagu district. A majority of the mini lorries are engaged in the transportation of construction materials.

Thousands of families are dependent on the transportation of construction materials for a living. However, the decision of the government not to give permission for stone quarrying has affected the livelihood of the lorry drivers, he told reporters.

Owing to the suspension of quarrying activities, there is a shortage of gravel, M-sand and boulders for the construction works, he said.