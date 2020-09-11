Low-lying areas inundated in Mangaluru after heavy rain

Low-lying areas inundated in Mangaluru after heavy rain

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Sep 11 2020, 15:46 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2020, 15:46 ist
The inundated low-lying area in Jeppinamogaru. Credit: DH Photo

Heavy rain continued to lash various parts of Dakshina Kannada district on Frida, inundating the low-lying areas in Jeppinamogaru, Ekkur, Kottara Chowki and Kallapu. Fire service personnel have evacuated several people from the affected areas.

The Rajakaluve and stormwater drains in the Jeppinamogaru area started overflowing, thus inundating the fields and houses nearby. The areas on both sides of the highway from Jeppinamogaru to Kallapu have been inundated. Several cars were damaged after a compound wall collapsed near an apartment complex in Kuntikana.

In the last 24 hours, the Dakshina Kannada district received an average of 78.7 mm rainfall.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Dakshina Kannada
Karnataka
Mangaluru

What's Brewing

World's largest digital camera unveiled

World's largest digital camera unveiled

Python in US zoo lays 7 eggs without male help

Python in US zoo lays 7 eggs without male help

How should Feminism target sexual abuse?

How should Feminism target sexual abuse?

Language, identity politics making a comeback in TN

Language, identity politics making a comeback in TN

 